Beetle's protected status to be downlisted

After three decades on the endangered species list, the American Burying Beetle is thriving, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service said Wednesday.

The government agency on Wednesday filed a proposal to downlist the insect to "threatened" from "endangered" in a move expected to save time and millions of dollars for road construction, pipelines and other projects throughout eastern Oklahoma.

"The status assessment shows us we have more beetles over a bigger area, and the additional survey effort found additional populations or expanded existing populations," said Kevin Stubbs, a biologist for the Oklahoma Ecological Services Field Office. "That's really what led to the proposed rule change for downlisting to threatened."

The American Burying Beetle is a scavenger insect that feeds on dead birds and other small animals and generally lives just below ground. Because the endangered insect is found throughout much of eastern Oklahoma, construction crews since 1989 have had to account for the beetle before beginning their projects.