UK's May seeks Brexit deal 'soon' as delayed exit costs rise

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Theresa May said Wednesday that she remains hopeful of ending Britain's Brexit uncertainty "as soon as possible" by reaching agreement with the political opposition on terms for leaving the European Union.

May's Conservative government struck a divorce deal with the EU late last year, but Britain's Parliament has rejected it three times. May has failed to persuade many Brexit-backing lawmakers from her own Conservative Party to support an agreement that they think keeps Britain too tightly bound to the bloc's rules.

The government has held several weeks of talks with the opposition Labour Party about reaching a compromise, but the meetings have not produced a breakthrough.

"We know that we need to end this uncertainty and do it as soon as possible and I hope a deal can be done," May told a committee of lawmakers. "We certainly approach this with an open mind."