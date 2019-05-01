US stocks make sideways turn ahead of Fed policy update

Major U.S. stock indexes wavered between small gains and losses in afternoon trading Wednesday, giving up some of their early gains ahead of an interest rate policy update from the Federal Reserve.

The central bank's policymakers will likely reaffirm a message that has reassured investors since the start of the year: No rate hikes are likely anytime soon. The low-rate policy is helping to keep borrowing costs down and supporting an economy that's growing steadily.

Losses in financial, energy and household goods makers weighed on the market, partly offsetting a solid gain in technology stocks.

Stocks rallied earlier in the day as large U.S. companies continued to surprise investors with solid profits.