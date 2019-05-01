The Latest: Cooperating parents plead guilty in college scam

BOSTON (AP) — The Latest on the college admissions scandal that has ensnared prominent parents and coaches at elite universities (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

A California couple have pleaded guilty to taking part in the college admissions bribery scheme.

Bruce and Davina Isackson, of Hillsborough, pleaded guilty Wednesday in Boston federal court. They left the courthouse without commenting.