What's Driving the Oil and Gas Industry? The Road to 2023 and Beyond - ResearchAndMarkets.com

by Associated Press
Published: Wed, May 1, 2019 11:05 AM Updated: Wed, May 1, 2019 11:05 AM
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 1, 2019--The "What's Driving the Oil and Gas Industry? - The Road to 2023 and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides significant competitor information, analysis and insight critical to the development and implementation of effective marketing and R&D programs.

In the dynamic and fragmented Oil and Gas industry, besieged by intense competition and rapid change of technological innovations, the ability to anticipate new product introductions and marketing strategies is particularly important, and can spell the difference between success and failure.

The report's objectives include:

To assist potential market entrants in evaluating prospective acquisitions and joint venture candidates. To complement organizations' internal competitor information gathering efforts with strategic analysis, data interpretation and insight

The report analyzes the following companies:

BP Chevron Eni ExxonMobil Royal Dutch Shell Sinopec Total SA Valero

Gas,Oil

