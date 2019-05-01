The Latest: Senate GOP blocks move to debate Medicaid

The vote Wednesday was 23-13 to pull an expansion bill from committee, one vote short of the 24 needed.

Republicans have blocked a move in the Kansas Senate to expedite a debate on Medicaid expansion.

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on legislative efforts to expand Medicaid in Kansas (all times local):

The House passed the bill in March but the Republican-controlled Senate has not acted on it.

Medicaid expansion is one of new Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's priorities. Her plan for expanding Medicaid health coverage to up to 150,000 additional Kansas residents is based on a bill that passed in 2017 with bipartisan support, only to be vetoed by then-Gov. Sam Brownback, a Republican.

GOP leaders say they want to wait until next year to vote on an expansion plan and that Kelly is trying to rush the debate.

______